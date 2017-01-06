Hampton man charged with Christmas morning theft of mini-excavator

Jeremy Clay Stout, 34, 109 Mike Clawson Road, was charged with theft of property over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000.

Police said the equipment was taken from Summers-Taylor Construction Co. Investigators were able to gain video evidence that showed a dump truck and a flatbed trailer was used to haul the excavator away from the job site, the release said.

The investigation led detectives to believe the excavator was taken to the Beech Mountain area of North Carolina. While conducting surveillance Friday with the cooperation of local authorities in Avery County, N.C., detectives spotted the excavator being hauled in North Carolina on a flatbed trailer by a different vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was stopped and Stout was taken into custody, the release said. He waived his extradition rights and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $20,000 bond with an arraignment set for Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.