Police said the robbery occurred Wednesday in the parking lot at the Roadrunner Market at 1908 E. Unaka Ave. Investigating officers later identified Matthew L. Hale, 25, 1907 E. Myrtle Ave., as the robber, police said.

Hale was charged with aggravated robbery. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.