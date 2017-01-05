Inmate receives more burglary charges from Johnson City police

Christopher Seth Street, 25, 3508 McKinley Road, was charged with an auto burglary that happened New Year’s Day at 2001 Elmwood St., where money and electronics had been stolen from a vehicle. A tip led police to arrest Street.

On Wednesday, police added more auto burglary charges, as well as theft under $1,000. Police said property found on Street at the time of his arrest was linked to other auto burglaries that occurred in the same neighborhood on New Year’s Eve.

Street was served with a warrant on the new charges at the Washington County Detention Center. His bond was increased by $60,000. He is due in Sessions Court today.