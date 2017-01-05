Elizabethton man charged with assaulting father in Johnson City

Police were called Tuesday to 3121 West Walnut St. to check on a domestic violence report.

Gerald Little, 29, 195 Hart Road, Elizabethton, already had left the West Walnut residence after being involved in an argument that turned physical and involved a blunt object, police said.

On Wednesday, police received a call reporting that Little had returned to the residence. He was arrested there and charged with felony aggravated assault.

He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.