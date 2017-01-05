Armed robbery: Deputies need help in identifying men from Chuckey heist

Sheriff Ed Graybeal reported that three unidentified men wearing masks entered the Roadrunner Market at 2602 Highway 107 and ordered the clerk to the floor. Two of the men held black framed handguns and demanded access to the safe.

After the clerk was unable to open the safe, the men took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and left with about 60 cartons of Newport cigarettes and several cases of beer.

A Canine Unit from the Jonesborough Police Department responded to help deputies search for the robbers. The men were tracked to a nearby location where investigators believe they then fled in a vehicle.

Anyone having information about the robbery or the identity of the robbers was asked to contact the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414.