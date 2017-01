Johnson City police saidChristopher Cury, 46, 910 Pardee St., passed a counterfeit check at Regions Bank, 208 Sunset Drive, on Dec. 9 and tried to pass another check the next day at First Tennessee Bank, 2112 N. Roan St.

Police arrested Cury Tuesday and charged him with two counts of criminal stimulation over $1,000. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $20,000 bond. He was set to be arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court.