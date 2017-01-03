Kingsport man charged with New Year's Eve armed robberies of convenience stores

Patrick J. Maxwell, 38, 509 Rogan St., Kingsport, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to a press release, Kingsport Police Department officers and detectives responded to the USA Mart, located at 1571 N. Eastman Road, about 8 a.m. Saturday in reference to an armed robbery.

Patton said a man entered the store wielding a pair of scissors, grabbed the female clerk, threatened to stab her and demanded that she open the register. The man eventually used the scissors to pry open the register and fled the store with several packs of cigarettes and an unspecified amount of cash.

