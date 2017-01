Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers were investigating a burglary at 2001 Elmwood St. where money and electronics had been stolen out of a vehicle.

A tip then led officers to locate Christopher Street, McKinley Road, on the 2500 block of Clover Street, where he was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Street remained in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He is due in Sessions Court Wednesday.