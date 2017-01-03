Bloomingdale man allegedly shot at truck before fatally being run over

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was continuing to investigate the Friday afternoon incident at 713 Stuffle St. An initial report filed at the SCSO states that an argument "escalated quickly" at the home of the dead man, David Brandon, 56.

Deputies said the driver, David Wells, 47, Chestnut Hills Drive, Kingsport, was previously acquainted with Brandon. Why he visited Brandon's residence on Friday is not specified, but SCSO Detective Burk Murray states the men had been family friends for some time.

Murray said what precisely fueled the altercation had yet to be determined, but he noted alcohol was involved and drugs were at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office declined to elaborate of the type, amount or exact location of the narcotics.

