Bloomingdale man allegedly shot at truck before fatally being run over

RAIN SMITH, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 3:25 PM

KINGSPORT — The driver who fatally struck a Bloomingdale resident claimed the victim fired a gun at him, according to police records, prompting him to duck down behind the wheel as he fled. He then “heard a thump."

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was continuing to investigate the Friday afternoon incident at 713 Stuffle St. An initial report filed at the SCSO states that an argument "escalated quickly" at the home of the dead man, David Brandon, 56.

Deputies said the driver, David Wells, 47, Chestnut Hills Drive, Kingsport, was previously acquainted with Brandon. Why he visited Brandon's residence on Friday is not specified, but SCSO Detective Burk Murray states the men had been family friends for some time.

Murray said what precisely fueled the altercation had yet to be determined, but he noted alcohol was involved and drugs were at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office declined to elaborate of the type, amount or exact location of the narcotics.

