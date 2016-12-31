Traffic stop leads to several drug charges

Todd A. Moore, 33, 1500 Bell Ridge Road, Apt. 19, was charged with driving on a revoked license, resisting stop/arrest, three counts of simple possession of drugs, three counts of sale or distribution of an imitation controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Officers were sent to the Hollyhill Road area in reference to a male looking around the complainant’s property. The caller said the man appeared to be intoxicated and left in a white pickup truck with no visible registration, police said.

This led to a traffic stop on Hillsboro Road, police said, where Moore was asked for his license and registration information. Officers said Moore wouldn’t provide that information, and pulled away when officers tried to handcuff him.

Moore was placed in handcuffs after what police said was a “brief struggle.” A search of his person found $1,170 in cash and Moore’s driver’s license, which a records check showed was revoked, police said.

Officers then searched Moore’s vehicle and reported finding 11.1 grams of methamphetamine, three pills of morphine sulphate, three pills of phentermine hydrochloride, one pill of clonazepam, one pill of Suboxone, a small baggie of marijuana and approximately 50 small clear bags, the news release said.

Moore’s vehicle, money, drugs and paraphernalia were all seized and placed into evidence, police said. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where his bond was set for $36,000, with an arraignment set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 1:30 p.m.