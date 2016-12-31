'She is 10-4': Carlie's rescue is Hawkins' top story of 2016

Around 4:45 p.m. that day the words, “She is 10-4. She is 10-4” were heard on the scanner, followed a moment later by an audible cheer from staff at Hawkins County Central Dispatch as Carlie’s rescue and the arrest of her accused abductor, 57-year-old Gary Simpson, was reported by police over the air.

Her rescue ended eight days of worry and dread, not only for her parents and family, but for all of Hawkins County and many people who followed the story across the nation.

The Times-News broke the news of her rescue first with the headline: 'She is 10-4': Carlie rescued, Simpson arrested in remote area near Clinch Mountain.

The online response so great the newspaper’s entire corporate Internet system was momentarily shut down affecting sister newspapers from Ogden, Utah to Mountain City, and numerous locations in between.

Simpson, an uncle by marriage and former guardian of Carlie, took the girl from her school the afternoon of May 4 after telling school staff her father had been injured at work.

