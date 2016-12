Harold R. House, 33, 612 E. Maple St., was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000 and vehicle burglary after an investigation.

While officers were conducting their investigation, they said they found House had a GPS unit that was taken from a truck on Fairview Avenue.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $11,000 bond, with a court hearing that was set for Friday.