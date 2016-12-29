TBI identifies body found Christmas Eve, asks for public's help solving murder

Keila Marie Taylor, 40, was found next to Watauga River around 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said two men were searching for fishing holes in the area when they spotted Taylor’s partially clothed body lying next to the riverbank and contacted authorities.

After a preliminary investigation, Graybeal said the death was certainly a homicide.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

The TBI and Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information related to the homicide investigation, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-788-1414.