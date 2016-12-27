Police charge Johnson City man with auto burglary

According to information released by the Johnson City Police Department, David Anthony Dixon, 25, 122 Redman Lane, was arrested after investigators developed him as a suspect in a burglary at the Walmart Supercenter at 3111 Browns Mill Road.

Police reports said the victim, a store employee, returned to her car on Dec. 14 and found it had been burglarized.

Dixon was arrested and charged with auto burglary and theft under $500 and booked into the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.