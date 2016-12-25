Body found next to Watauga River on Christmas Eve

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said two men were reportedly looking at fishing holes off Herb Hodge Road when they spotted a partially-clothed white female, approximately 30 or 40 years old, lying facedown on the riverbank.

“We don’t think she was there for long,” Graybeal said. “Medical went through (the crime scene) and we don’t think anything happened there. We did everything we could do there and they will do an autopsy for us.”

After investigating the location, Graybeal estimated the woman had not been on the riverbank very long because of the easily visible area.

The cause of death was unknown as of Sunday afternoon, and the Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the woman.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.