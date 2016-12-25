Authorities: Six Cocke County inmates made Christmas break

Six inmates escaped through the hole, according to release. They were identified in the release as John Mark Speir, 38, John Thomas Shehee, 28, Harce Wade Allen, 28, Steven Edward Lewis, 37, Eric S. Click, 29, and David Wayne Frazier, 54. Speir was captured later Christmas Day "at a residence in the Cosby community," the release stated. Lewis "was captured after a foot chase by officers in the Carson Springs community" of Cocke County, the release stated.

The release offered no details on how Speir and Lewis were located, or upon what charges they were being held.

Shehee was being held on charges of arson, criminal trespassing and misdemeanor theft. He is described as a white man, brown hair, green eyes, weighing 165 pounds and five-feet, seven-inches tall. Allen, a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds and six feet tall, was being held on a sentence for violating probation, the release stated.

Click, a white man with blond hair and hazel eyes weighing 210 pounds and six-feet, four-inches tall, was being held on charges of evading arrest, driving possession and three probation violations. Frazier was being held on charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds and five-feet, 11-inches tall.

