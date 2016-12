According to a Johnson City Police Department news release, William Handley, 67, 505 N. Roan St., was charged with aggravated assault. Police said Handley pulled a knife out of his pocket and made the threat.

Handley was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m. in Sessions Court.