Police: Johnson City motel guest arrived in stolen vehicle

After the incident at the Park ‘n Stay Inn, 3406 W. Market St., police arrested Harold House, 33, 2709 S. Roan St.

About 6:30 p.m., police found the vehicle in the motel’s parking lot. They examined security footage, which showed a man arriving at the motel in the vehicle and entering a room. Police said they found House in the room.

House was charged with possession of stolen property over $500 and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. He was arraigned Thursday in Sessions Court.