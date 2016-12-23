Johnson City man accused of burglarizing car, stealing purse

Brandon David Horvath, 28, 1117 Jay St., was charged with auto burglary, theft under $500 and fraudulent use of a debit card.

Police said Horvath’s arrest resulted from an investigation into a Nov. 3 theft at 2122 N. Roan St., a shopping center adjacent to Broyles Drive. The victim reported that her car had been burglarized while she was at work and her purse and debit card had been stolen.

The card was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a nearby business, police said, and Horvath was later identified as the man who used the card.

Horvath was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond and arraigned Thursday in Sessions Court.