Johnson City carjacking resulted in Unicoi County crash, police say

About 3 a.m., Johnson City police tried to pull over a blue Nissan Maxima on East Maple Street. The vehicle slowed down at the intersection of E. Maple and Alabama Street, where the passenger pushed the driver out of the car. The driver was not injured, police said, and reported that the vehicle had been carjacked.

Taking the wheel, the alleged carjacker evaded police. He continued into Unicoi County, Johnson City police requested help from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling on Tenn. Highway 81/107 when it left the road and crashed near Canah Hollow Road. The driver got out and ran on foot. Officers found the driver, who was injured in a fall, a short distance from the crash site.

The alleged carjacker was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for an apparently non-life threatening injury. The investigation was ongoing, and charges were pending.

Both the alleged carjacker and the victim were not identified in a police news release. Investigators could not immediately be reached for comment.