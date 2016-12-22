Jonesborough woman accused of using stolen credit card

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Elizabeth Ann Garland, 26, 134 Ralph Hoss Road, was charged with four counts of identity theft, three counts of theft of property under $500 and theft of property over $500.

Police said Garland’s arrest came after an investigation of a report filed by a woman who said her purse and its contents were stolen in Elizabethton and she later found out her credit card had been used several times in Johnson City.

Garland was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $48,000 bond. She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Washington County Sessions Court.