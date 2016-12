Caleb J. Dukarm, 19, 305 Grand Avenue Ext., was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

On Oct. 19, a woman filed a report with Johnson City police stating several items had been stolen from her residence. Police said the investigation led detectives to charge Dukarm.

He was jailed Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance slated for Thursday.