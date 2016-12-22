Pedestrian killed crossing 11-W in NE Tennessee

Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones, who was assisting the local fire department at the scene, drove the Hawkins County EMS ambulance to the Holston Valley Medical Center while three paramedics tried to save Tracy Glen Arnold, 42.

Jones, who served as Mount Carmel fire chief for a decade, said Arnold was in critical condition when they arrived at the hospital. Arnold was pronounced dead a short time later.

The accident, which was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 11-W/Main Street access near the Belmont Avenue intersection and the Hardee’s restaurant.

