Girl, 13, struck by Knox County school bus

The bus, driven by William Carver Jr., 72, of Knoxville, and owned by Gentry School Bus Lines, was traveling on Breda Drive near The Hague when it topped a hill and encountered a female walking in the lane of travel, KPD said.

Tracy Makoma, 13, of Knoxville, was struck by a mirror on the bus as Carver attempted to avoid hitting her, KPD said. The accident was reported about 6:57 a.m.

She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition.

