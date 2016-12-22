Car theft investigation leads to Fall Branch man's arrest on Johnson City drug charges

According to a Johnson City Police Department news release, Daniel S. Cornett, 39, 307 Bank Drive, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs and identity theft.

Police said Cornett had approximately 2.2 grams of marijuana and 48.5 Xanax on his person. Police said Cornett also identified himself as someone else in order to prevent being arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

According to the release, the vehicle in question was not stolen.

Cornett was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on $22,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1:30 p.m. in Sessions Court.