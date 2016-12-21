Campus police: Aggravated assault report at ETSU apartments unfounded; man charged with false report

Larry Brooks, 18, who is not an ETSU student, was visiting his girlfriend at her apartment and claimed that three men assaulted him between Buildings D and E after he had returned to the apartment complex’s parking lot following a trip to the Roadrunner Market on University Parkway.

Brooks’ report prompted ETSU to issue a safety alert to students, employees and others on campus. ETSU issued an update on Wednesday, saying the alleged victim had admitted the incident never happened.

After finding evidence that indicated the assault did not occur, ETSU police asked Brooks to come to the university’s police department on Dec. 19 and questioned him about the investigation. Brooks admitted he lied about the armed robbery, campus police said.

According to the original report, Brooks told police that one of the three men, reportedly wearing a green hoodie, put his arm against his throat while another man in a black mask attempted to grab at his pockets. Brooks also told campus police he kicked the man in the black mask in the groin, causing him to fall backward.

Brooks reported that the third man, who had been standing to the side until Brooks began fighting back in self-defense, grabbed a cinderblock from the bed of the victim’s truck and approached him.

Brooks stated that he hit the man in the throat, causing him to step back and put the cinderblock down, and struck the man in the green hoodie, who was reportedly brandishing a 3-inch to 4-inch knife by his side, on the head with his right hand. Brooks claimed the three assailants then fled into the woods without taking any possessions or harming him.

Brooks’ court date is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in Washington County General Sessions Court.

