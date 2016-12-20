Washington County jail escapee set for federal trial

Timothy Eugene England, 38, of the Chuckey area, went before U.S. Magistrate Cliff Corker after being returned to the area from Royal Oak, Michigan, where he had been in custody since Sept. 2, just three days after his Aug. 30 escape from the Jonesborough lock-up. Because it was Labor Day weekend, authorities there didn’t know about England’s escape status until the following Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Local law enforcement and federal agents had worked around the clock searching for England and followed up on leads of possible sightings in the Gray area. Instead, England was able to make his way to Royal Oak, Michigan, 583 miles from Jonesborough and approximately 14 miles north of Detroit. He was being held in Michigan on charges there, which were felonious assault on a police officer, possession of narcotics, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen credit card.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in a Michigan courtroom recently and was sentenced to a range of two to 10 years.

According to a federal order filed Monday in U.S. District Court Monday, England pleaded not guilty to his charges of bank robbery, possession of a firearm in a crime of violence, attempted escape, witness tampering and escape. The three latter charges stem from an alleged attempted escape on Aug. 16; alleged “attempt to intimidate, threaten or corruptly persuade the intended victim, hereinafter ‘IV,’ with the intent to influence, delay and prevent the testimony of IV in an official proceeding,” on Aug. 21 and the escape on Aug. 30. England was indicted on the charges by a federal grand jury Oct. 12

At the appearance on Monday, England was with his court-appointed attorney, Douglas L. Payne. He was found competent and advised of the charges before pleading not guilty.

Corker set several deadlines in the case, including a March 14 trial date, a Feb. 9 motion hearing, a Jan. 24 cut-off for filing motions and a plea bargain cut-off date of Feb. 28.

Court records did not indicate where England is being held while his case is pending, but an official confirmed he is back at the Washington County Detention Center. Authorities there have said there has been a complete review of jail security and deficiencies have been addresssed.