Pigeon Forge used fraudulent check in Johnson City, police say

Phillip S. Shipley, 31, was charged with criminal simulation.

Police said Shipley tried to buy merchandise at the O’Reilly Auto Parts in Gray with a fraudulent check written for $344.89 on the account belonging to One Stop Electronics, a company in Pigeon Forge. Similar checks had been used at other Tri-Cities area businesses.

Shipley had no known ties to the company, police said.

He was jailed Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He was due in Sessions Court on Monday.