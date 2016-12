Gary Lynn Carden, 52, 2278 Tenn. Highway 91, was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by Trooper J.D. Gregory of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Gregory reported radar showed Carden was driving 57 mph in a 45 mph zone on Tenn. 91.

Carden was arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday. His bond was set at $25,000. His next court date was set for Jan. 23.