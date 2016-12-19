Four years after the fact, family learns Kingsport woman's killer died in prison

This will be Rhonda's surviving family members' 35th Christmas without her.

Her murderer, Ronald Richard Harries, is dead. Harries died at the Tennessee Department of Correction's South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County, a TDOC spokesman confirmed to the Times-News last week.

The date of his death (from natural causes): Sept. 29,. 2012, according to that spokesman.

Yes, you read that right. Harries died more than four years ago.

But Rhonda's family only recently learned of Harries' death, and their first news of his passing didn't come from the correctional system or victims' advocates in the local district attorney's office, Rhonda's sister, Lisa Greene Harless, told the Times-News.

