Shoplifing investigation leads to meth charges, police say

On Friday, officers arrested Sean Garber, 29, 895 Summerville Road, Kingsport, and Leslie Whaley, 35, 283 Furnace Road, after responding to Wal-Mart, 2915 W. Market St., to assist loss prevention personnel who were investigating a shoplifting in progress. After attempting to recover stolen property from Garber and Whaley, officers said they found methamphetamine on Garber and components to manufacture meth on both Garber and Whaley.

The two were charged with theft of property under $500, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Garber was additionally charged with with possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where Whaley was being held on $12,000 bond and Garber on $22,000 bond. They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in General Sessions Court.