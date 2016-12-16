Jefferson County jail escapees suspected in holdup attempt

The attempted holdup was reported just before 5 a.m. at the EZ Stop, 851 Dolly Parton Parkway, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

"The two white male suspects in this incident are believed to be two jail escapees," according to the Sevierville Police Department's Twitter feed. "Neither captured. As precaution, extra officers present at schools. Suspects should be considered armed and dangerous."

The robbery attempt followed the overnight escape of four inmates from the Jefferson County Work House in Dandridge.

