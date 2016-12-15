Police: Johnson City man lied about burglary claim

Alvin G. Stafford, 57, 131 Dyer Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with filing a false police report.

The report was filed shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 4 when Stafford told an officer he and his family had been out of town since the previous day. They returned around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 to find their apartment had been broken into. Stafford told police a laptop, three cell phones, a Playstation 3 and several types of medications, including two narcotics, were missing.

The total value of the items reportedly stolen was $875.

The responding officer noted that a screen to Stafford’s daughter’s bedroom, which faces Memorial Center, had been pried off and the alleged burglar entered through the unlocked window. The report indicates there was evidence at the scene to suggest the person left through the front door. Inside the apartment, a bedroom door was knocked loose from the top hinge, a TV was on the floor in the daughter’s bedroom and a DVD player and computer monitor was sitting by the kitchen door.

“It appeared the suspect intended to come back to get the property,” the officer wrote.

The report has supplemental information about Stafford being charged with filing a false report, but does not say how police determined that. The only reference in the report was that surveillance cameras from Memorial Center were pointed in the direction of the apartment window.

Stafford was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court today at 1:30 pm.