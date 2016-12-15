Cops, kids enjoy pizza, shopping trip for 2nd annual Johnson City Shop with a Cop

But kids in the Shop with a Cop program got a chance to get some of theirs done Thursday evening.

For Shop with a Cop’s second year, Johnson City Police Support Wives and Girlfriends were able to serve 51 children — almost twice as many as originally planned — thanks to a last-minute $7,500 donation from Graphic Disorders. The children were paired up with officers from the Johnson City Police Department, the Elizabethton Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, East Tennessee State University Public Safety and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The students are selected through the Johnson City school system. SWAG representative Amber Keller said the group likes to reach out to kids who may have had negative interaction with the police in the past to help cultivate positive relationships.

Food boxes and Santa presents were also handed out to each family to ensure that 78 children could have Christmas presents with dinner, making for a truly magical evening, Keller said.

“When it happens the night of, it’s like a Christmas miracle to see all of that hard work come to fruition,” Keller said.

The evening started off with a pizza party and meet-and-greet as the kids met their police partners for the evening. Santa was nearby for gift requests, and the Chick-fil-A cow was handing out high fives to start the evening.

Then, each carrying a $150 gift card, the kids and their officer partners trekked to Wal-Mart in limousines to get some Christmas shopping done.

Kamariun Jones, 9, said he might try to buy some presents for his family, but it would be difficult to keep a surprise because his brother was part of the program, too.

Whether it was gifts for others or a treat for themselves, the kids left the evening in the Christmas spirit.

