NE Tennessee woman accused of attacking 83-year-old grandmother, uncle

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenny Lunsford Jr. responded to a domestic assault complaint at the residence of Elizabeth Carol Williams, 38, 184 Grandview Road, Church Hill.

Lunsford met Williams, who he described as “intoxicated, aggressive towards deputies and others in the home and belligerent.”

Williams claimed her uncle, William Stallard, had grabbed her by the throat. Lunsford said he observed redness on Williams neck.

