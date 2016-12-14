logo

NE Tennessee woman accused of attacking 83-year-old grandmother, uncle

Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 12:32 PM

CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill woman who allegedly slung her 83-year-old grandmother out of her seat onto the floor Friday and then fought her uncle when he came to the elderly woman’s defense was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenny Lunsford Jr. responded to a domestic assault complaint at the residence of Elizabeth Carol Williams, 38, 184 Grandview Road, Church Hill.

Lunsford met Williams, who he described as “intoxicated, aggressive towards deputies and others in the home and belligerent.”

Williams claimed her uncle, William Stallard, had grabbed her by the throat. Lunsford said he observed redness on Williams neck.

