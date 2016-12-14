logo

Crash

Injury reported from rollover crash on at Boone and W. Fairview

Johnson City Press • Today at 12:48 PM

A Jeep overturned at the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and Boone Street this afternoon. reportedly injuring at least one person.

The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m.. Johnson City police and fire personnel, as well as Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services, responded.

This is a developing story. Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for updates.

Recommended for You