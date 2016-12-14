Crash Injury reported from rollover crash on at Boone and W. Fairview Johnson City Press • Today at 12:48 PM A Jeep overturned at the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and Boone Street this afternoon. reportedly injuring at least one person. The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m.. Johnson City police and fire personnel, as well as Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services, responded. This is a developing story. Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for updates. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.