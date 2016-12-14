Johnson City woman faces charges after being stopped by police

The release said a vehicle being driven by Tiffany W. Arbogast, 36, 1316 Woodland Ave., was spotted by officers traveling 55 mph in a 40 mph zone. Officers said she was also seen failing to stop for two stop signs.

After Arbogast stopped for police, her vehicle was searched and police said they found 13 Clonazepam pills in the center console and half of an unknown pill on Arbogast.

Arbogast was charged with felony evading arrest, speeding, two counts of stop sign violation, violation of the financial responsibility law and simple possession. She was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond. She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Washington County Sessions Court.