UPDATE: Tennessee cop shot while trying to serve warrant; shooter dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The officer is in stable condition, according to a tweet by Metro Nashville police. He was shot in the shoulder while attempting to serve a warrant at the motel. The shooter has died. Police say it was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

About 5 a.m., two officers knocked on the door to a room at the Cumberland Inn looking for a person wanted on an outstanding warrant, Nashville police Public Information Officer Kristin Mumford said.

As they were checking the bathroom, shots were fired, Mumford said. The officer injured has been identified as East Precinct Officer Terrance McBride, a three-year veteran with the police department.

More on the shooting from our partners at The Tennessean.