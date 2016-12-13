Burglars strike pool hall once again

Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about the latest break-in at Orval’s Billiards, 4582 U.S. Highway 19E in Valley Forge. When Sgt. Issac Rhea arrived around noon on Monday, he spoke with Orval Pollard, 85, who said that when he opened the pool hall he discovered someone had broken into the business.

Rhea said he saw a pinball machine and a change machine that had been burglarized and the money stolen. Pollard said approximately 12 cans of Mountain Dew soda were taken from a refrigerator. Rhea said entry was gained by prying a bar off the bathroom window and breaking the glass.

Rhea said the pinball machine was broken into first and the lock bar on that machine was used to get into the change machine.

Deputies had earlier investigated a burglary at the business in May. During that burglary, a rear window was broken out to gain entry and a jukebox and pinball machine had been broken into. Pollard said an unknown amount of quarters was stolen from the machines. Pollard also reported an unknown amount of snack cakes and drinks had been stolen from the concession room.

Pollard was arrested in March by the sheriff’s department on charges of gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device or record, when undercover officers reported finding two gambling machines and a record of the proceeds.