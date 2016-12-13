12-year-old charged with murder in death of 84-year-old Johnson Co. woman

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office began investigating a report of a missing person on Dec. 6, 2015, and later that same day, 84-year old Teruko Shaw, a native of Japan, was found dead a short distance from her Butler home.

Reece was asked if he had ever investigated a violent crime in which the person charged was so young. “No, this is the first time in my career,” Reece replied.

At the time, deputies reported that the woman was found approximately 100 yards from the home at 707 Shaw Ward Road. The woman was initially reported missing at 9:47 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said the were treating the death as a homicide, as is standard procedure in the case of most unattended deaths, until proven otherwise.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities developed a juvenile as a suspect in the case. The juvenile was 11 years old at the time of the incident.

As a result of the investigation, the child has been charged with felony murder, especially aggravated burglary and theft of property.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was in custody in another state, awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

Reece said his department was working to bring the juvenile back to Johnson County this week. He would not say which state was currently holding the boy.

First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark was unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee law says a juvenile may be tried as an adult if the child was 16 years or more of age at the time of the alleged conduct, or the child was less than 16 years of age if such child was charged with the offense of first degree murder, second degree murder, rape, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping or especially aggravated kidnapping or an attempt to commit any such offenses.

The district attorney general may not seek, nor may any child transferred under the provisions of this section receive, a sentence of death for the offense for which the child was transferred.

A transfer hearing would be required.