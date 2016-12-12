Sheriff: Man uses front-end loader to drop son's mobile home, grandson inside

The York County sheriff’s department says 50-year-old John Bubar was involved in a dispute with his 27-year-old son, Michael, on Sunday over rent payments and debris in the yard.

The son and his family live in a mobile home on John Bubar’s property in Parsonsfield.

Authorities say the elder Bubar damaged the mobile home with a front-end loader and backhoe.

Bubar was arrested on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. His grandson wasn’t hurt.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.