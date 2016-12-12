Police searching for two in alleged armed robbery

It happened at 105 Sequoyah Drive when the victim was sitting in his vehicle. He told police that another car pulled up beside him and two black men got out. The men had a weapon and displayed it to the victim while demanding he hand over his money.

Police said the victim got into a fight with the alleged robbers and at some point one shot was fired from the gun. No one was hit, police said. The suspects left the area in a gray Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Johnson City Police Department at 434-6166.