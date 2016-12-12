Police search for gunmen in 2 NE Tennessee robberies

The first robbery occurred at the Church Hill Quick Stop, 141 E. Main Boulevard at 8:54 p.m., followed by another almost exactly an hour later at the Mount Carmel Dollar General, 105 Francisco Lane, just off of Carters Valley Road.

Although two robberies are probably related, Church Hill Police Department Chief Mark Johnson said they weren’t committed by the same person.

“After our robbery, there is a strong possibility that the same suspect participated in an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Hawkins County on Carter's Valley Road,” Johnson said. “However, the gunman in that robbery is a different person.”

