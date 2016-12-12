Study shows Jonesborough in top ten safest towns in Tennessee

A survey by ValuePenguin lists Jonesborough as the ninth-safest town in the state out of 90 communities with at least 5,000 residents, which is three spots ahead of the number 12 spot Jonesborough held on the list last year.

The analysis compares population to number of violent and property crimes per 100,000 residents to give a final score between 291 (safest) to 7,532 (least safe) with the average at 2,582. Jonesbourgh has just over 5,000 residents with 173 violent crimes and 1,307 property crimes per 100,000 residents, scoring the town at 743.

Jonesborough also ranks sixth on the list of small towns with populations between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

“Obviously it's a testament to the hard work that the officers do here. It shows not only the dedication of the officers to work hard and be proactive instead of reactive,” Jonesborough Operations Manager Craig Ford said. “We take public safety here in Jonesborough very seriously. I think it's a very big honor.”

While Jonesboorugh’s population places it in the small-town category, its placement next to a busy road makes law enforcement responsible for thousands more each day. About 35,000 vehicles trek down 11E each day, and Jonesborough law enforcement is responsible for the transient population in addition to the residential population.

Ford said that the community also helped hoist Jonesborough to its status as a safe town, and that the numbers wouldn’t be possible without the support of town leaders and the community.

”I think it shows the confidence that the general public has in our department,” Ford said. “Obviously we're going to try to strive to be No. 1. We would certainly like to see ourselves in the top five.”

Erwin placed 16th on the list with a score of 991, Johnson City is 41st with a score of 2,451 and Elizabethton placed at 61st with a score of 3,065.

