Johnson City woman to serve 100 days for burning friend's shed

The incident occurred May 17 at 1301 Spring St., where the victim, Christopher Savage, told a fire investigator that a friend, Wendy Langston, was the only person inside the shed when it caught on fire. Savage also told authorities he used a water hose to try to douse the fire, and that as he tried to remove items from the shed Langston would throw them back into the fire.

Langston, 36, was charged with arson after an investigation into the fire.

Savage and Langston had been inside the shed together a short time before the fire, then Savage went outside to work on a bicycle. He was doing that when Langston yelled at him that the building was on fire.

Johnson City Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Hill interviewed Langston and she freely admitted setting the fire, according to an affidavit Hill filed in court. In her statement to Hill, Langston said she used a lighter to ignite a propane torch and then lit a sheet hanging inside the building on fire.

In addition to throwing items into the fire, Langston tried to keep firefighters out.

“I did not want the firefighters to get hurt,” Langston told Hill. “I set the fire with the torch.”

After the hearing, Assistant District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said Langston never told authorities why she set the building on fire. Baldwin and Langston’s attorney, Scott Shultz, worked out a plea agreement for Langston to plead to the lesser charge of reckless burning. She received a 100-day jail term.

Savage was charged in August with two meth-related cases. On Aug. 12, he was arrested after police received complaints about several people in tents in an alleyway of West Chestnut Street. When police investigated, they determined the address was actually 1307 Spring St., where Savage had tents set up in the back yard. Police said they saw several vehicles arrive at the location, then leave the area in a very short period of time.

A confidential informant worked with police and reportedly purchased meth at the location. At that time Savage was not arrested, but police obtained a warrant charging him with maintaining a dwelling where a controlled substances are sold or distributed.

On Aug. 18, police went to serve the warrant and allegedly found him in possession of a small vial with a substance believed to be meth. Police said a search of the tents revealed drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes, syringes, scales and baggies. Savage was arrested on the first warrant and was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernailia.

Savages’s charges are pending in Criminal Court.