Registered guns on campus: ETSU 47, Northeast State 8 and Milligan 0

Nearly six months later, there are 47 on ETSU’s campus and eight on Northeast State’s campuses as a new state law went on the books allowing campus employees who are registered gun owners to openly carry their firearms.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam let the legislation become law without his signature in early May. House Bill 1736, and its accompanying Senate Bill 2376, were worded in a way to specify which state employees could carry their guns.

“(The legislation) permits full-time employees of state public colleges or universities who possess handgun carry permit to carry a handgun while on property owned, operated, or controlled by the employing college or university if certain requirements are met,” it reads.

John Edens and Jack Cotrel, the police chiefs of Northeast State and ETSU, respectively, opposed the law’s passage, but when it went into effect have both said they back each and every law, including this one that they’ve previously opposed.

Edens said his biggest contention to the “guns on campus” law was that it would require more of his officers during a potential situation to differentiate between who’s trying to help and who’s the cause of the situation.

“One of the general reasons is that it will hamper law enforcement's response to an active shooter situation,” Edens said. “You don't know who the good guys and the bad guys are in the hallways.”

His other reason was how much more thoroughly trained a law enforcement officer is in handling active shooter situations compared with a typical registered gun owner. Edens’ team goes through that kind of training every year and two of his officers are instructors who teach how to respond to these situations.

Edens professionally opposed the law, even speaking in front of the legislature, but since it’s been a state law, he admits it’s been less of a big deal than he anticipated.

Cotrel shared a similar feeling.

“The implementation of the new concealed weapons law regarding faculty and staff has gone smoothly on the campus of ETSU,” he said in a statement to the Johnson City Press.

But he stuck to his guns when it comes to opposing the law that he enforces.

“It is my personal opinion that the presence of more handguns on campus does not create a safer environment; however, we will continue to support and uphold the law.”

A third area institution of higher education, Milligan College, follows different policies as a private college.

Brent Nipper, Milligan's director of property and risk management, explained Milligan’s policy on the matter.

“We do not allow weapons, including firearms, on campus,” he said. “The law that requires state colleges and universities to allow permit holders to carry on campus does not apply to private institutions. There is a separate law that allows private institutions to adopt policies that would allow campus carry, but that law also allows private institutions to choose not to adopt such policies. Milligan has not adopted such a policy.”

