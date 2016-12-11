Man charged with felony after meth found during search

Matthew Shell, 28, 2129 Highway 107, was charged with a felony schedule II drug violation after a cut straw, a glass pipe used for methamphetamine and 0.7 grams of meth were found on him after a search, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on a call about a possible impaired driver when they made contact with Shell outside his vehicle. He was found to have an active warrant out of Washington County, which triggered his arrest and the search that found the meth, police said.

Shell was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $12,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Monday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m.