Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges for Johnson City man

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Jacob B. Potter, 28, 602 Belle View Drive, was stopped about 8:50 p.m. Friday for a window tint violation and failure to illuminate tag.

Police said officers knew Potter from previous encounters and knew his driver’s license had been suspended. A records check also revealed that Potter was wanted in Johnson City on two active aggravated assault warrants.

Officers asked Potter to step out of his vehicle and he was detained and searched before being placed in the back of a cruiser. Police said they found a felony amount of methamphetamine where Potter had been standing behind his Ford F-150. A narcotics dog was summoned and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the pickup.

According to the release, officers found more meth, prescription pills, scales and a large amount of new baggies. Officers also found a large amount of U.S. currency and a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun in the vehicle.

Potter was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, simple possession of schedule III drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, window tint violation, driving on a suspended license and failure to illuminate tag.

Potter was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was also served with the aggravated assault warrants. Potter was being held on $23,000 bond with his arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Washington County Sessions Court.