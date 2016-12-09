Trailer fire that killed 2 young children in Tennessee ruled accidental

Atoka Fire Department Chief Henry A. Posey told news outlets in an email Thursday that a space heater could have been the cause of the fire in the Drummonds community.

When the fire broke out Wednesday morning, Poser says the children’s mother was next door dealing with a family emergency while the children were asleep in the home. Family members tried to save Christopher Sutton and Katie Sutton, but they were unable to because of the flames and smoke.

The mother and children’s grandfather were taken to a hospital and later released.