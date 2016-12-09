Three children removed from filthy NE Tennessee home

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies Reba Matthews, Billy Begley and Sgt. Mike Allen responded to 1332 Longs Bend Road located in a rural area of Hawkins County south of Surgoinsville.

Begley stated in his report that upon their arrival officers observed the house to be infested with cockroaches, cat feces inside the residence, and no food for the children.

Johnny Paul Allen Carpenter, 35, of that address, was found “passed out” in his bedroom with a pill bottle containing marijuana and two pipes, Begley added.

